YouTuber Elvish Yadav makes second appearance before ED

Lucknow: YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for the second time for questioning in a money laundering case linked to suspected use of snake venom as recreational drugs in parties he hosted and related financial transactions, official sources said.

The agency recorded the statement of the 26-year-old man at its zonal office located at Ashok Marg here for about seven hours. He was first questioned in July by the federal probe agency.

The central agency had registered a case in May and pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of an FIR and chargesheet filed against him and linked persons by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh.