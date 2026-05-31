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YSR Congress seeks SC status for Dalit Christians, cites continued caste discrimination

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 currently includes Dalits belonging to Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist Dalits in the SC list.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsDalitYSR Congresscaste discrimination

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