YSRCP, BJD headed to I.N.D.I.A.? 'Fence-sitters' move closer to Opposition: Report

YSR Congress Party's V Vijaisai Reddy on Thursday, while criticising the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, accused the Centre of meting out only 'injustice' to Andhra Pradesh, adding that there was nothing in the budget for the middle class either. This marked a significant deviation in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party's stance of being a 'fence-sitter' but ready to support the Centre in the Parliament, which it had done for the past five years, The Hindustan Times reported.
Recently, the YSRCP had also protested against alleged atrocities in the state under the TDP government, and in Delhi, Jagan was joined by I.N.D.I.A. member and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. TDP is led by Narendra Modi's NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu.
Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Naveen Patnaik, also criticised the budget, calling it 'double-engine but double disappointment'.
Former Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik says, "About the Union budget, I will say - it was the double-engine but double disappointment. About the state budget, I would say - I noticed that more than 40 of my govt schemes have just been renamed. I will go through it in…
While both parties are still maintaining some distance from Congress, YSRCP is reportedly ready to support some of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents, HT said.
Reddy, speaking to the publication, said his party would give "issued based support" to the bloc. BJD's Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra denied any association with the opposition coalition but as per HT, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that communication channels have been set up with BJD.
Former Lok Sabha secretary general P Sreedharan, speaking to HT, said that the room for 'fence-sitters' has gone down with two powerful alliances in the political arena. As per Sreedharan, it makes sense for smaller parties to coordinate with at least one of these groups in the Parliament for 'practical reasons'.
BJD staged a walkout when I.N.D.I.A. boycotted Modi's reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on July 3.
Then, on July 24, when I.N.D.I.A. members stormed out of the Upper House to protest the 'discriminatory' budget, BJD followed as well.
The publication reported on an opposition member's remarks, noting how Congress is a 'traditional rival' of YSRCP and BJD, which could possibly be a stumbling block to the two parties which are now exhibiting opposition-like behaviour in Parliament.
Another opposition leader, however, told HT that one 'can't do' without Congress and parties like YSRCP, BJD, and even BRS 'can't be part of our team'.
After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress now has 98 MPs in the Lok Sabha, making it the largest member (seat-wise) of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The grand old party has also cornered the leader of Opposition posts in both Houses.
A senior Congress member, meanwhile, has maintained that YSRCP's 'issue-based support' and BJD's moves are a 'big success' the publication reported.