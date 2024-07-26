YSRCP, BJD headed to I.N.D.I.A.? 'Fence-sitters' move closer to Opposition: Report

YSR Congress Party's V Vijaisai Reddy on Thursday, while criticising the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, accused the Centre of meting out only 'injustice' to Andhra Pradesh, adding that there was nothing in the budget for the middle class either. This marked a significant deviation in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party's stance of being a 'fence-sitter' but ready to support the Centre in the Parliament, which it had done for the past five years, The Hindustan Times reported.

Recently, the YSRCP had also protested against alleged atrocities in the state under the TDP government, and in Delhi, Jagan was joined by I.N.D.I.A. member and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. TDP is led by Narendra Modi's NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu.

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Naveen Patnaik, also criticised the budget, calling it 'double-engine but double disappointment'.