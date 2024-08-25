Zelenskyy's comments post PM Modi's departure from Ukraine cause unease

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from Kyiv, certain comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about India’s relations with Russia has caused unease in New Delhi.

After Modi left for New Delhi following his meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, the president of the East European nation told journalists in Kyiv that he had taken up with the prime minister the issue of India’s purchase of oil from Russia.

He went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown his lack of respect for India as he had got a hospital for children in Ukraine attacked when Modi had been visiting Moscow last month.

Zelenskyy on Friday also raised the issue of the Russian Army recruiting citizens of India as members of its support staff and sending them to the battlegrounds in Ukraine.