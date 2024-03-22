Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal secretly marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is now married to Mexican model and entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, several media reports said.
Munoz is developing her own startup that deals in luxury products.
Reports suggest that the wedding took place a few months back and was a very secret and private affair. The news of this hush-hush union has sent the internet buzzing with many intrigued and eager for more details.
Grecia Munoz gave her followers a glimpse from her “Dilli Darshan” in January which saw her among close family and friends. Sharing a series of pictures she wrote on Instagram: “Glimpses of my new life at my new home,” Munoz wrote, sharing photographs that show her visiting some of the national capital’s famous monuments, like the Red Fort.
Her bio also states reads “Born in Mexico 🇲🇽… now at home in India”
However, a few people know that this is Goyal's second marriage. The founder and CEO of the food delivery platform was married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi.
Born and raised in Muktsar, Punjab, Deepinder Goyal, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus, is the mastermind behind Zomato, one of the world's leading food delivery and restaurant discovery platforms. With an impressive net worth of over Rs 2,000 crore, Deepinder Goyal has not only revolutionized the way people dine but has also carved out a unique space for himself in the global tech arena.
