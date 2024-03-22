Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal secretly marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is now married to Mexican model and entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, several media reports said.

Munoz is developing her own startup that deals in luxury products.

Reports suggest that the wedding took place a few months back and was a very secret and private affair. The news of this hush-hush union has sent the internet buzzing with many intrigued and eager for more details.

Grecia Munoz gave her followers a glimpse from her “Dilli Darshan” in January which saw her among close family and friends. Sharing a series of pictures she wrote on Instagram: “Glimpses of my new life at my new home,” Munoz wrote, sharing photographs that show her visiting some of the national capital’s famous monuments, like the Red Fort.

Her bio also states reads “Born in Mexico 🇲🇽… now at home in India”