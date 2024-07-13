Zomato launches 'Delete order history' feature inspired by customer; netizens ask why

Apparently, the 'muse' for the new feature was a Zomato customer, Karan Singh, who had complained in a post on December 2023 about not being able to delete his order history on the app and being caught by his wife for his late night snacking. He had described the situation as the “worst thing” ever.

In a post on July 12, Goyal wrote, “for Karan and many others - you can now delete orders from your order history on Zomato. Use it responsibly.”

Goyal added, “Sorry, this took us a bit of time to prioritise and build. This touched multiple systems and microservices. We are rolling it out to all customers as we speak.”

Goyal's response to Karan’s 'pain point' about the app went viral and subsequently netizens had several comments to make of their own.

One user commented, "Bhaiya Karan might be ordering food at his girlfriends house, when he has told his wife that he is out with friends. By deleting the order from history, he will get rid of that evidence that can be caught later… you shouldn’t be supporting such enterprise."

Another wrote, "Next what, incognito browsing?"

Here are a few more hilarious tweets on X that commented on both Karan's 'unique' problem and Goyal's 'solution'.