Zomato pays 'tea-rrific' tribute to a customer who ordered 1000+ cups of chai

Zomato recently shared a video on its Instagram handle featuring a tea lover who ordered over 1000 cups of tea through the food delivery platform over the course of the year. Who doesn't love a hot cup of 'adrak wali chai'? Asha, however, stands out for the number of times she ordered, and earned the title of 'the biggest chai fan,' according to Zomato.
In the video, captioned as '2023 stories ft. Asha,' the clip begins with the text, 'Zomato said hi to its biggest chai fan.' As the video unfolds, we get a glimpse of Asha's life and her obsession with tea. She shares her dream of owning a tea farm after retirement and mentions that 'adrak' and 'elaichi' are always with her. To our surprise, she's referring to her pet dogs named Adrak and Elaichi. Asha's world is evidently incomplete without chai.
However, the video takes a twist at the end, revealing that it's a commercial featuring a paid actor posing as Asha. The message 'she is a paid actor' clarifies the clip, concluding with 'this is an ode to real Asha, who ordered 1100+ chai in 2023.'
This video received a flurry of comments. One comment read, "Petition to get the real Asha and recreate the video with her."
"Ode to the real Asha. To the chai lovers, may we always win against whatever that other thing is called (coffee)," wrote another.
" I'd definitely be besties with Asha," wrote a third.
"Tea-rrific content," commented a fourth.