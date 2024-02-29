ZSI scientists discover new species of head-shield sea slug, name it after President Droupadi Murmu

Berhampur (Odisha): Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientists have discovered a new species of head-shield sea slug from Bay of Bengal in the Odisha-West Bengal border and named it in the honour of President Droupadi Murmu, an official said.

The new species which was discovered from Udaipur and Digha coast of Odisha and West Bengal and named as "Melanochlamys Droupadi", said Dhriti Banerjee, Director, ZSI.

The proposed common name of the new species is Droupadi's head-shield sea slug, said one of the scientists.

The species was confirmed by examination of morphological, anatomical and molecular characteristics. It is a small invertebrate with a maximum length up to 7 mm, brownish black in colour with a ruby red spot in the hind end, shell inside the body, hermaphrodite, normally crawling on the intertidal zone, which left the crawl mark behind them in the sandy beaches.