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Zubeen Garg death case: Supreme Court issues notice to Assam govt on bail plea of event organiser

Mahanta was arrested on October 1, 2025, and has been in judicial custody since then.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtZubeen Garg

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