Zubeen Garg death case: Supreme Court issues notice to Assam govt on bail plea of event organiser

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam government on a bail application filed by event organiser Shyam Kanu Mahanta, accused in the alleged murder and cheating case linked to the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip in Singapore in September 2025.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice, returnable by the end of July, on Mahanta’s plea challenging the Gauhati High Court’s May 29 order that had rejected his bail application.</p>.Guwahati researchers find science behind Zubeen Garg's immortal humming.<p>Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mahanta, submitted that there was no flight risk as the petitioner’s passport had already been deposited and he had no resources to abscond. </p><p>“Person dies of drowning. There is no flight risk, I don't have money, my passport is deposited,” he told the court.</p><p>Mahanta was arrested on October 1, 2025, and has been in judicial custody since then.</p><p>The case stemmed from the death of Zubeen Garg, who drowned on September 19, 2025, during a yacht outing in Singapore. </p><p>While the incident was initially reported as an accidental drowning, the Assam Police have alleged a larger conspiracy in which Garg was allegedly pushed into dangerous circumstances despite organisers being fully aware of his serious medical conditions, including epilepsy and alcohol de-addiction.</p><p>According to the chargesheet, Mahanta, who was one of the organisers of the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, is accused of criminal conspiracy, murder, culpable homicide, causing disappearance of evidence, extortion, cheating and criminal breach of trust under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p><p>The prosecution claimed that Mahanta, despite knowing about Garg’s medical vulnerabilities and advice against alcohol and water-related activities, supplied liquor, altered hotel arrangements to ensure continuous alcohol supply, and facilitated the yacht trip without adequate safety or medical precautions.</p><p>It was also alleged that he tried to destroy evidence by deleting chats and gave contradictory statements after the singer’s death. </p><p>Mahanta had reportedly left for Malaysia after the incident, prompting lookout circulars and Interpol alerts. Mahanta has strongly denied the allegations, maintaining that the death was a tragic accident. </p><p>He claimed he was only a co-organiser, had requested the hotel not to serve alcohol to Garg, and was not present on the yacht when the incident occurred. </p><p>He described his travel to Malaysia as a family visit and not an attempt to flee.</p><p>The Gauhati High Court had earlier rejected his bail plea, observing that prima facie material indicated his involvement in the alleged conspiracy. </p><p>The high court noted the possibility of witness tampering and absconding, pointing out that the trial is at the stage of framing of charges with 394 witnesses cited by the prosecution.</p><p>The development has now brought the high-profile case back into focus, with the apex court likely to examine the question of bail in the coming weeks.</p>