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Zubeen Garg died due to 'accidental drowning' off a Singapore island: Coroner

Garg drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsSingaporeZubeen Gargaccidental death

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