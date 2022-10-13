1 ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution

1 ticket to ride: Germany eyes transit revolution

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Oct 13 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 21:46 ist
an employee of Berlin's public transport company (BVG) shows flyers he is making available to commuters explaining the so-called '9-euro-ticket' in the Alexandeplatz U-bahn subway station in Berlin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros (Rs 3,942) a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding.

The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket,” which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.

One of its biggest attractions for users is that it will be valid on all the country's regional bus, train and tram networks, each of which have myriad fare options that many find baffling to navigate.

Also Read | 500 Mail Express trains sped up in new Indian Railways timetable

“With the 9-euro-ticket we showed: simplicity is better,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing said on Thursday after a meeting with his counterparts from Germany's 16 states.

Wissing said the new ticket would be paperless and could be bought for a single month or as a rolling pass. Like the 9-euro ticket this summer, it won't be valid for intercity trains.

Questions over financing for the ticket still have to be resolved, however. Germany's federal government has offered to subsidise it with 1.5 million euros annually; states have expressed a willingness to do the same, pending an agreement on federal funding for regional train services.

