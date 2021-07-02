1 trapped, several hurt in Washington building collapse

There were no immediate reports of fatalities at the structure

Reuters
  • Jul 02 2021, 04:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 04:52 ist
Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Holmes shares water with a search and rescue dog named Kimber after the dog helped emergency personnel find and extricate workers from the debris after a building undergoing construction collapsed in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.

Several workers had been caught in the debris and injured and had been removed by search and rescue crews, while neighbouring homes were evacuated, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities at the structure, which is about five miles north of the Capitol building, just east of Rock Creek Park.

The incident in the US capital comes a week after a condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing. 

