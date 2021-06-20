1-year-old among 4 hurt at Toronto birthday shooting

1-year-old among 4 hurt at Toronto birthday shooting

Paramedics had previously said five people were wounded, but police later said the number was actually four

AP
AP, Toronto,
  • Jun 20 2021, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 11:38 ist
Police said the children were not targets of the shooting. Credit: iStock Photo

Three children were wounded when gunfire broke out at a child's outdoor birthday party in western Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police Inspector Kelly Skinner said a 1-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting at about 8 pm. A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds.

Skinner said the children were not the targets of the shooting, and police were looking for “multiple suspects,” but investigators had yet to release information about them.

She didn't say what condition the victims were in, but paramedics earlier said one child suffered life-threatening injuries, while another was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics had previously said five people were wounded, but police later said the number was actually four.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Canada
Toronto
Mass shooting

What's Brewing

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 