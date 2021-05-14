12 killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during prayers

12 killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

The blast happened inside the mosque when people had gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of Eid al-Fitr

Muslim devotees arrived at the Abdul Rahman Mosque to start the Eid-al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan during a three-day ceasefire agreed by the warring Taliban and Afghan forces, in Kabul on May 13, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said.

Ferdous Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosque's Imam, had been killed, and 15 others wounded.

The blast happened inside the mosque when people had gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of Eid al-Fitr -- which was supposed to be the second day of a ceasefire between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan government.

