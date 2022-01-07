13 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attacks

13 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attacks

Eleven people were killed and one was wounded in an attack on Wednesday at the village of Ankouna

AFP
AFP, Ouagadougou,
  • Jan 07 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 19:45 ist
Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area, Burkina Faso. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thirteen civilians have been killed in separate attacks in northern Burkina Faso, a region battling a six-year-old jihadist insurgency, local sources said on Friday.

Eleven people were killed and one was wounded in an attack on Wednesday at the village of Ankouna, the governor of the Centre-North region, Casimir Segueda, said in a statement.

"This attack... targeted the civilian population," he said, adding that buildings in the local market had been set ablaze.

A local official told AFP that the attack was carried out "by several dozen heavily-armed men" travelling on motorbikes.

In a separate attack, two civilian volunteers working with the army's anti-jihadist campaign were killed at Noaka, also on Wednesday, and stores were put to the torch, the source said.

"The attacks have caused villagers to flee to the town of Kaya," the main town in the Centre-North region, the official said.

Burkina Faso has been struggling with jihadist attacks since 2015, when militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group began mounting cross-border raids from Mali.

More than 2,000 people have died, according to a toll compiled by AFP.

The national emergency aid agency says that 1.5 million people, nearly two-thirds of them children, were internally displaced as of November 30.

The country's security forces are poorly equipped to face a ruthless and highly mobile foe, adept at carrying out hit-and-run raids on motorbikes and aboard pickups.

On November 14, a force described as numbering several hundred men attacked a police base at Inata near the Malian border, killing 57 people, including 53 gendarmes.

On December 23, 41 people, including VDP escorts, were killed when a convoy of traders was ambushed near Ouahigouya, also near the Malian frontier.

The fatalities at Noaka were members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP), a civilian force set up to support army operations that has lost scores of lives in the past two years.

Volunteers receive 14 days of training and are then sent out on patrols and surveillance missions, equipped with light arms.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Burkina Faso
World news
Africa

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 