13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: Report

Images showed a burning bus and what the state media said was a bomb squad defusing a third device that had been planted in the same area

  Oct 20 2021, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 11:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus killed at least 13 people Wednesday in the bloodiest such attack in years, the SANA state news agency reported.

"A terrorist bombing using two explosive devices targeted a passing bus" on a key bridge in the capital, the news agency said, reporting an initial casualty toll of 13 dead and three wounded.

Images released by SANA showed a burning bus and what it said was a bomb squad defusing a third device that had been planted in the same area.

Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years, especially since troops and allied militia retook the last significant rebel bastion near the capital in 2018.

