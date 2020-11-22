14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor

At least 14 pro-Iran militia fighters, mostly Iraqis, were killed in air strikes in war-torn eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday.
The strikes on Saturday night in Deir Ezzor province, on the border with Iraq, were likely carried out by Israeli war planes, the Observatory said. There was no immediate reaction from Israel.
