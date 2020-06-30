143 Pakistani officials along with families return home through Attari-Wagah

143 Pak officials along with families return home

PTI
PTI, Attari (Amritsar),
  • Jun 30 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 20:44 ist

 As many as 143 Pakistani officials, posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and their family members on Tuesday returned to their country through the Attari-Wagah border, officials said.

Similarly, 38 Indian officials posted at Indian High Commission in Pakistan and their family members would cross over to India on Tuesday evening, officials further said.

On June 23, India had asked Pakistan to reduce the staff in its high commission in New Delhi by half and also announced a reciprocal reduction in Indian strength in Islamabad.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the reasons behind the decision were alleged involvement of Pakistan High Commission officials in "acts of espionage" and maintaining dealings with terrorist organisations.

Earlier, on June 22, five officials of the Indian High Commission including two who were arrested there and later released had returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border

