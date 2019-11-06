15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand: Army

At least fifteen people were killed in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand's violence-wracked south, southern army spokesman Pramote Prom-in said, the largest death toll in years.
"Twelve were killed at the scene, two more (died) at the hospital, and one died this morning," said Pramote.
The Malay-Muslim south has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people -- mostly civilians -- over the last 15 years.
