15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand: Army

AFP
Bangkok
  Nov 06 2019
  • updated: Nov 06 2019, 09:30am ist
At least fifteen people were killed in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand's violence-wracked south, southern army spokesman Pramote Prom-in said, the largest death toll in years.

"Twelve were killed at the scene, two more (died) at the hospital, and one died this morning," said Pramote.

The Malay-Muslim south has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people -- mostly civilians -- over the last 15 years.

