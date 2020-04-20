1.5 trillion euros in aid could be needed to tackle coronavirus, says EU economics chief

'1.5 tn euros aid could be needed to tackle COVID-19'

  Apr 20 2020
The European Union's Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told German magazine Der Spiegel that aid worth around 1.5 trillion euros ($1.63 trillion) could be needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

"The Eurogroup has now made proposals for aid worth more than 500 billion euros to finance healthcare and short-time work and to help small and medium-sized companies. That leaves at least one trillion euros. This is roughly the amount we need to be dealing with now."

He said the funds could be raised via the EU's next multi-annual budget. 

