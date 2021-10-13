16 designers bat for a future without breast cancer

To spread awareness about breast cancer, 16 designers came together to showcase their all new collection at a Canadian fashion show at The Globe and Mail Centre on September 28 in Toronto.

The 18th edition of the Annual Cashmere Collection, which returned after a year of lockdown at an in-person runway show, aimed at raising funds for breast cancer research and awareness.

The Cashmere Collection 2021's theme - The NEW Belle Époque - is inspired by the 1880-1914 period in France, which was marked by Haute Couture, corsets, ruffles, and laces. The French period was 'characterised by new-found strength, optimism, and innovation following troubled times' — much like the present time.

According to company, throughout October, twenty-five cents from the sale of every limited-edition pink package of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue would go directly towards breast cancer efforts, up to a maximum of $50,000. "The Cashmere Collection is crafted to raise awareness and funds for the breast cancer cause and serves as the annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Month and the return of Cashmere’s annual fund-and-awareness raising activities for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF)," the company said.

The Cashmere Collection 2021 will be broadcast throughout Canada on CTV on October 8 at 7 PM EST. The half an hour show will also be available for viewing on Crave.

"Our goal is to showcase Canadians’ strength and resilience with this larger-than-ever 2021 collection. Our NEW Belle Époque theme serves as a reminder of the optimism and strength Canadians have shown through turbulent times, and honours the strength demonstrated by the thousands of people affected by breast cancer every year," said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products, made-in-Canada manufacturer of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue.

Canadians can also help raise funds by taking part in Vote Couture for the Cure at CashmereVoteCouture.com. "Vote for your favourite design and Cashmere will donate $1 (to a maximum of $15,000), to the CCS and QBCF breast cancer efforts in the winning designer’s name. Voters will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 cash prize," the company added.