17 police killed in Yemen rebel attack on Aden

17 police killed in Yemen rebel attack on Aden

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Dubai,
  • Aug 01 2019, 13:27pm ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2019, 13:31pm ist
Soldiers rush to help the injured following a missile attack on a military parade during a graduation ceremony for newly recruited troopers in Aden, Yemen. Reuters photo

At least 17 Yemeni police were killed and scores wounded on Thursday in a rebel attack on a military camp near the government-held second city of Aden, a medical source said. 

The Shiite rebels who control the capital said that the attack on Al-Jala camp, about 20 kilometres (13 miles) west of Aden, was carried out using a drone and a ballistic missile.

The attack came as a suicide bomber killed at least three police, trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates, in the Sheikh Othman area of the southern port city.

 

Yemeni police
rebel attack
United Arab Emirates
Comments (+)
 