17 police killed in Yemen rebel attack on Aden

At least 17 Yemeni police were killed and scores wounded on Thursday in a rebel attack on a military camp near the government-held second city of Aden, a medical source said.

The Shiite rebels who control the capital said that the attack on Al-Jala camp, about 20 kilometres (13 miles) west of Aden, was carried out using a drone and a ballistic missile.

The attack came as a suicide bomber killed at least three police, trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates, in the Sheikh Othman area of the southern port city.