18 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

Flash floods and landslides triggered by the monsoon rains have killed at least 18 people, including women and children, in northwest Pakistan, an official said on Sunday.

At least 12 people were killed and over 22 others injured in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to flash floods, landslides and rain-related accidents, said a spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Three people were killed each in Bajaur and Swat district.

One person was killed each in Dir Lower, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Aurakzai and Torghar districts, the spokesman said, adding that the deceased included two women and two children.

In Chitral district, the colony set up for Chinese engineers working on Lawari tunnel was also inundated by flash floods, the official said.

However, the engineers were evacuated to safer places.

At least six people were killed when their vehicle fell in the Indus River in Kohistan district.

The passengers were travelling from Gilgit to lower dir district for Eid vacations when they met the accident took place at Janchal area.

Rains and snowfall often cause landslides and flash floods in northern Pakistan where millions live in mountainous areas.

Last month, at least 28 people were killed in heavy rains and flash floods that wreaked havoc in the Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.