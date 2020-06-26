18-yr-old sentenced for throwing child off Tate balcony

18-year-old sentenced for throwing child off Tate balcony

AP
AP, London,
  • Jun 26 2020, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 17:54 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

An 18-year-old will serve at least 15 years in prison for throwing a 6-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery.

Jonty Bravery was convicted of attempted murder for throwing the child off the balcony.

The child, who was not identified, survived the survived the 100 foot (30-meter) fall but suffered catastrophic injuries.

The outdoor viewing area and a rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, which is Britain's national gallery of international modern art. Visitors to the open terrace get free panoramic views of the British capital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

London
UK
France
murder

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 