2 Canadian air force members missing after helicopter crash

2 Canadian air force crew missing after chopper crash

The missing crew are among a total of four who were on the helicopter at the time of the accident.

IANS
IANS, Ottawa,
  • Jun 21 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 12:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River, media reported.

The Department of National Defence confirmed a CH-147 Chinook helicopter crashed into the water during a training flight and the incident happened near Garrison Petawawa at 12:10 am on Tuesday, the CTV News report said.

Garrison Petawawa is about 150 kilometre northwest of the capital city Ottawa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The missing crew are among a total of four who were on the helicopter at the time of the accident. The other two members of the crew were found by first responders and taken to hospital, according to the report.

Canadian Armed Forces members, the Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, and the Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments are all assisting in the search, CTV News reported.

