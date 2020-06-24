2 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes: Military source

Two Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded in Israeli strikes Tuesday in the southern province of Sweida, a military source said, reporting other raids elsewhere in the war-torn country.

"Several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej, west of Deir Ezzor and in the Al-Sukhna region," a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said, using its common term for Israeli attacks.

"At the same time, one of our military positions was targeted near the town of Salkhad in the southern city of Sweida, resulting in the death of two martyrs and the wounding of four other soldiers," the source added.