2 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes: Military

2 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes: Military source

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 24 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 07:46 ist
Representative image.

Two Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded in Israeli strikes Tuesday in the southern province of Sweida, a military source said, reporting other raids elsewhere in the war-torn country.

"Several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej, west of Deir Ezzor and in the Al-Sukhna region," a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said, using its common term for Israeli attacks.

"At the same time, one of our military positions was targeted near the town of Salkhad in the southern city of Sweida, resulting in the death of two martyrs and the wounding of four other soldiers," the source added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Syria
Military
Death

What's Brewing

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 