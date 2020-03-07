Coronavirus: 2 US health screeners at LAX test positive

2 US health screeners at LAX test positive for coronavirus: Internal email

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 07 2020, 09:34am ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 09:39am ist
A woman wears a face mask at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California on March 2, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues on Friday, which was seen by Reuters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were conducting screenings of passengers arriving from overseas, including from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the email said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"At this time, we cannot confirm where these two screeners were exposed,” said the email, which was sent by a senior CDC official. “Let us keep our colleagues in our thoughts during this period.”

The CDC could not be reached immediately for further comment.

At least one other health screener at LAX previously tested positive for the virus. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday reported that a federal contractor may have been exposed while conducting medical screenings at Los Angeles International Airport. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Coronavirus
Comments (+)
 