20-year-old man is the youngest person to succumb to Covid-19 in Australia

A man in his 20s has become the youngest person to die of the coronavirus in Australia.
He was among 14 new deaths and 372 new infections reported by Victoria state health officials on Friday in an outbreak centered in Melbourne, the second-largest city.
Track live updates on coronavirus here
And Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 188 elderly people had died over the past week as the virus ripped through aged-care homes in Melbourne. Officials say about 70% of Australia's 375 virus deaths have been at aged-care facilities.
COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths
Morrison said Australians had high expectations of the services and standards at nursing homes and other facilities like hospitals and schools.
He said, "On the days that the system falls short, on the days that expectations are not met, I'm deeply sorry about that, of course I am."
He said the country was moving heaven and earth to defeat the virus and it would eventually win.
Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery
‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs
Scientists fear lasting impact from Mauritius oil spill
The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake
Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day
Do Covid-19 lives matter more than others?
MSN introduces cheapest Covid-19 drug at Rs 33 per pill