20-year-old youngest Australian to die of Covid-19

20-year-old man is the youngest person to succumb to Covid-19 in Australia

AP
AP,
  • Aug 14 2020, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 13:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A man in his 20s has become the youngest person to die of the coronavirus in Australia.

He was among 14 new deaths and 372 new infections reported by Victoria state health officials on Friday in an outbreak centered in Melbourne, the second-largest city.

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 188 elderly people had died over the past week as the virus ripped through aged-care homes in Melbourne. Officials say about 70% of Australia's 375 virus deaths have been at aged-care facilities.

Morrison said Australians had high expectations of the services and standards at nursing homes and other facilities like hospitals and schools.

He said, "On the days that the system falls short, on the days that expectations are not met, I'm deeply sorry about that, of course I am."

He said the country was moving heaven and earth to defeat the virus and it would eventually win.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Australia

