3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 05 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 15:38 ist

Three people were killed and 11 others wounded on Saturday after gunfire broke out on a Philadelphia street popular with nighttime crowds, police said.

"Fourteen individuals, we know, have been struck by gunfire and taken to area hospitals. Three of those individuals, two men and a woman, were pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospitals, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," Philidelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace told reporters.

