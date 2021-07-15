30 missing in Germany house collapses due to heavy rain

Rail, road and river transport was disrupted with shipping suspended on the Rhine river

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jul 15 2021, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 11:17 ist
A woman wades across floodwater as she goes out shopping following heavy rainfalls in Gross-Vernich. Credit: Reuters Photo

About 30 people are missing on Thursday after floods and heavy rain caused the collapse of six houses in Germany's western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, broadcaster SWR said.

About 25 more homes are at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei Adenau, in the hilly Eiffel region, SWR added, citing police, who were not immediately available to comment.

Two fireman drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents on Wednesday, after a slow-moving low-pressure weather system caused once-in-a-generation floods.

Rail, road and river transport was disrupted with shipping suspended on the Rhine river.

Heavy rainstorms could be expected in southwestern Germany on Thursday, with continuous rains until Friday evening, the German Weather Service warned in a morning bulletin. 

Germany
Building Collapse
rains

