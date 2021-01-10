300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India, admits former Pakistani diplomat: Report

Former Pakistani diplomat Zafar Hilaly admitted that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike by India on February 26, 2019, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The former diplomat's statement contradicts Pakistan's stand as the country had denied any casualty. Speaking during a debate on a Pakistani Urdu channel, Hilaly said, "India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs."

A fleet of the Indian Air Force had reportedly bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed's terrorist training camp in the Balakot region inside Pakistan to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019.

A day after the Balakot airstrike, the Pakistan Air Force tried to target an Indian military installation in Kashmir but was thwarted by the IAF which lost a MiG-21 while its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. Varthaman was handed over to India shortly after.

"We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike — a limited action — did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," Zafar Hilaly said at the debate.

The Modi government had presented proof to show that the attack was indeed carried out and the target was a JeM terrorist camp.

The ties between India and Pakistan strained following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force in February 2019.

The bilateral relations further nose-dived following the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in August last that revoked the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

(With PTI inputs)