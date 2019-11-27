4 dead, 8 missing in southwest China tunnel collapse

Four people have been killed and eight are missing following the collapse of a highway tunnel under construction in southwestern China.

Water and mud burst from the tunnel as work was underway around 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Yunnan province city of Lincang, trapping 13 workers inside.

Five were pulled from the rubble, but only one of them survived. The survivor was hospitalized in a stable condition, authorities said.

Waterlogged and unstable conditions were complicating rescue work. Sniffer dogs and life detection machines have been deployed and a medical team is on standby at the site.

China has been suffering frequent industrial accidents despite efforts to improve safety training and inspections.

Last month, an underground car park in southwest China which was under construction, collapsed, killing eight people.