Lightning strike near White House, 4 in critical state

4 in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

The victims were transported to area hospitals with "life-threatening injuries", according to the authorities

IANS
IANS, Washington,
  • Aug 05 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 12:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people -- two men and two women -- are in critical condition following a lightning strike near the White House.

In a tweet, the DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services said it had responded to the incident on Thursday night in Lafayette Park, located north of the White House, and was treating the four people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read—Twenty killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

The victims were transported to area hospitals with "life-threatening injuries", according to the authorities.

The US National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Thursday evening.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
White House
lightning strike
weather
Thunderstorms
World news

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 