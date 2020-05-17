4, including COVID+ve doc, killed in Brazil plane crash

4, including coronavirus positive doctor, killed in Brazil plane crash

Rio de Janeiro,
  May 17 2020
 A small plane carrying a doctor sick with COVID-19 crashed in the Brazilian state of Ceara on Friday night, killing all four people on the aircraft, according to online news site G1, citing the state's firefighters.

The sick doctor was being transferred to an intensive care unit in his home state of Piaui. Two medical staffers treating him, as well as the pilot, were also on the plane.

The Ceara Fire Department and Sao Bernardo municipality, where the plane crashed, did not immediately respond to requests for information. 

