48 schools destroyed in Ukraine's Kharkiv, says mayor

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 11 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 16:02 ist
A building in Kharkiv laid to waste by Russian shelling. Credit: AFP Photo

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city's mayor said in a televised interview on Friday. "As of today, 48 (of the city's) schools have been destroyed," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The city has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million.

Russia
Ukraine
World news

