5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups

AP
AP,
  • Jun 05 2022, 03:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 03:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Five teens were hospitalised on Saturday, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party in West Texas, authorities said.

The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton.

As many as 100 people were there.

Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

US
Guns
Gun violence
Texas

