62 countries revise WTO Covid-19 patent waiver proposal to address concerns of opponents

India, South Africa and 60 other nations have revised the proposal for temporarily waiving Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection on the Covid-19 vaccines and drugs and re-submitted it before the World Trade Organization (WTO) in order to address the concerns of the opponents.

The governments co-sponsoring the proposal for the patent waiver at the WTO now suggested that the exemptions should be granted for at least three years.

The original proposal had wanted the WTO members to waive four categories of Intellectual Property Rights – copyright, industrial designs, patents and undisclosed information – under the Agreement of Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement) until the majority of the world population would receive effective vaccines and develop immunity to Covid-19. The revised proposal now suggested that the TRIPS Council of the WTO would assess the need for continuing the waiver after three years.

Read | Countries urge WTO to go for broader medical patent waivers than just Covid vaccines

The revised proposal was submitted at the WTO in Geneva late on Friday, thus setting the stage for commencement of the negotiation on the final text of the exemption to the patent protection to be granted on the Covid-19 vaccines and drugs and other medical equipment required to contain the pandemic.

India, South Africa and other proponents of the waiver revised the original October 2, 2020 proposal for the patent exemption after the opponents argued that it was too broad in scope.

In a communiqué to the TRIPS Council of the WTO, the governments co-sponsoring the proposal stated that they had revised it in order to “add specificity to the decision text following concern that the original decision text” had been “too broad”. “Hence the revised text addresses this concern by focusing the text on ‘health products and technologies’ as the prevention, treatment or containment of Covid-19 involves a range of products and technologies and intellectual property issues may arise with respect to the products and technologies, their materials or components, as well as their methods and means of manufacture”. They also stressed that the proposed waiver was limited in scope to the Covid-19 prevention, treatment and containment.

It was after India, South Africa and other co-sponsors of the proposal agreed to revise it and narrow down the scope of the suggested waiver that the United States recently agreed to change its the position on the issue and extend its support to it.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the US Trade Representative Katherine Tai had on May 15 discussed over phone the revision of the original proposal.

Tai had earlier this month received a letter from a group of 12 Republican Party’s members in the US Congress, asking her not to support the move at the WTO for the IPR waiver on the Covid-19 vaccines, as the proposal was “extraordinarily broad and unnecessary”. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Association too stated that the proposed IPR waiver would not lead to faster research and development or access to Covid-19 vaccines and drugs, but would undermine confidence in what had proven to be a well-functioning system.