6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

6.3-magnitude quake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 05 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 13:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Japan's western prefecture Ishikawa on Friday, authorities said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.

No abnormalities were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighbouring prefecture of Niigata, broadcaster NTV and Kyodo news agency said.

Earthquake
Japan
World news

