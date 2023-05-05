6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes central Japan

6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes central Japan

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 11:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shook the central Japan on Friday, reported AFP quoting weather agency. 

More details are waited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Japan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In Venezuela, cars that erupt in flames posing an issue

In Venezuela, cars that erupt in flames posing an issue

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song

 