667 arrested after third night of riots in France

Riots erupted across the country after the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week. 

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 30 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 13:44 ist
View of burnt buses at a RATP bus depot damaged during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, June 30, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

A total of 667 people were arrested overnight in France, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country in protest over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week. 

Amid unrest, French police officer who fatally shot teenager placed under investigation

