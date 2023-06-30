667 arrested after third night of riots in France

A total of 667 people were arrested overnight in France, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country in protest over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week.
Also Read — Amid unrest, French police officer who fatally shot teenager placed under investigation
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University
Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids
Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’
Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world
Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates
Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush
Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight