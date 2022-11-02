7 injured in blast in Kabul hits bus carrying Taliban administration employees

A blast hit a bus carrying Taliban administration employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, injuring seven people.
"Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured," said Khalid Zadran, Kabul's police spokesperson, adding the explosion was caused by a roadside mine.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
Several attacks have taken place in urban areas in recent months. Last month an attack by gunmen on a vehicle in western Afghanistan, which was claimed by the Islamic State, killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces.
The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since they took over the country in 2021.
Though large-scale fighting has ended since foreign forces withdrew over a year ago, the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter
Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics
'Pathaan' teaser: Shah Rukh Khan returns as missing spy
Happy Birthday SRK: 10 fun facts about King Khan
Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams
DH Radio | T20 WC: India battle fielding worries...
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025