70% chance of cyclone forming in western Gulf of Mexico

A low-pressure system located over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
"The system is forecast to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical tonight over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.
