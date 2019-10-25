70% chance of cyclone forming in western Gulf of Mexico

Reuters
Reuters, Reuters,
  • Oct 25 2019, 11:34am ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2019, 11:42am ist
Cyclone shown in the Gulf of Mexico (Reuters Image for Representation)

A low-pressure system located over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"The system is forecast to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical tonight over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mexico
Hurricane
Comments (+)
 