74 migrants die after boat breaks down off Libya coast

74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast: UN

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums

AP
AP,
  • Nov 12 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 22:16 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The UN migration agency says at least 74 migrants have drowned after a Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya.

The tragedy on Thursday is the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since Oct. 1.

The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums.

That's according to the International Organization for Migration. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fisherman and brought to shore. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Libya
Migrants
United Nations
Europe

What's Brewing

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 