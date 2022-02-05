8 killed and 5 injured in accident in Nepal: Police

A passenger vehicle carrying a newly-wed couple and some of the wedding attendants skidded off a hilly road in Western Nepal on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring five others, police said.

The accident happened in the country's Pyuthan district when the jeep bound to Libang of Gaumukhi rural municipality from Lung of Naubahini rural municipality carrying the couple and their wedding attendants skidded off and fell 150 metres down the road.

"At least eight people died and five others sustained injuries in the accident," a senior police official said.

Six persons died on the spot and two others died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

"Five people including the bride and groom were injured in the incident," the official said.

Similar accidents are common in Western Nepal during winter due to the dense fog and slippery roads.

Last year in November, a passenger bus skidded off the road in Western Nepal, killing at least 12 people and wounding nearly 20.