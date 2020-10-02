'90% chance of cyclone over northwestern Caribbean Sea'

90% chance of cyclone over northwestern Caribbean Sea: NHC

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 18:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A broad low pressure area over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form later today or on Saturday if the system remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hurricane
United States
Gulf of Mexico

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 