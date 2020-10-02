90% chance of cyclone over northwestern Caribbean Sea: NHC

A broad low pressure area over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
"Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form later today or on Saturday if the system remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.
