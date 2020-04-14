Abortion clinics: Coronavirus Pandemic boosts demand, heightens stress

The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states, but providers where the procedure remains available report increased demand, often from women distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the pandemic.

“The calls we've been getting are frantic,” said Julie Burkhart, who manages clinics in Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City. “We've seen more women coming sooner than they would have because they're scared they won't be able to access the services later.”

Some clinics are seeing patients who traveled hundreds of miles from states such as Texas, which has banned abortions during much of the pandemic on grounds they are nonessential.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Dr Allison Cowett of Family Planning Associates in Chicago said one recent patient was a teen who drove from Texas with her mother. In Atlanta, Dr. Marissa Lapedis said her clinic accommodated a woman who received her initial abortion consultation in Texas but flew to Georgia when the Texas ban postponed a second visit to receive the abortion pill.

An influx of women from Texas contributed to the upsurge of abortions at Burkhart's clinic in Wichita. She said it performed 252 abortions in March, up from 90 in March 2019.

Dr Jen Villavicencio, an abortion provider in Michigan, predicts that demand for abortions will continue to increase during the pandemic.

“I hear it in my patient's voices and questions daily,” she said via email. “They're worried about how they will make their rent, feed their family, access a ventilator if the need arises.” The pandemic has prompted Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, to make adjustments.

In New York City, the epicentre of the outbreak in the U.S., Planned Parenthood has modified medication abortion procedures to minimize travel and potential COVID-19 exposure for patients and staff.

Dr Meera Shah is the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, which serves New York's northern suburbs.

She says her staff is expanding telemedicine as they see an uptick in patients seeking abortions, often convinced that “having a child right now isn't best for them.” “We provided a medication abortion to an EMT while she was sitting in her ambulance,” Shah said.

“We provided abortion care to a mother who was at home with her children running around behind her.”

Dr Anne Davis, an OB-GYN at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, said all services at her hospital are under stress and COVID-19 patients are numerous. In most cases, her team refers women seeking abortions to non-hospital clinics.

She cited one patient who had wanted to be pregnant but requested an abortion when it became clear her medical condition would require multiple hospital visits. Davis said the woman had received comparable treatment during her first pregnancy but decided this time that the hospital wouldn't be as safe.

One of the biggest challenges in counselling pregnant women is uncertainty, Davis said.

“We don't know enough about this to say it's going to be fine — your pregnancy will proceed in the usual fashion and there will be no impact from COVID-19,” she said.