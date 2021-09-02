Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.
A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.
