Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Sep 02 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 15:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.

A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said. 

