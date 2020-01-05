Accusers can sue Jackson’s firms

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer’s companies.

A California appeals court ruled that Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who appeared in “Leaving Neverland,” could pursue their claims because of a change in California law.

Robson and Safechuck say they were befriended by Jackson and were abused by him from the ages of 7 and 10 in the 1990s. Jackson died in 2009 but the singer’s family has denied the claims and described “Leaving Neverland” as a “public lynching.” Jackson was acquitted at a 2005 trial on charges of molesting a different, 13-year-old, boy.