Activist Bizilj says Navalny's condition 'very worrying'

Navalny's condition 'very worrying': Activist Bizilj

Reuters
  • Aug 22 2020, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 17:17 ist
"Cinema for Peace" founder Jaka Bizilj is seen at the Charite Mitte Hospital Complex, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving medical treatment, in Berlin, Germany August 22, 2020. Credit: REUTERS

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's condition is very worrying after his evacuation to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, said Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation.

"His health condition is very worrying," Bizilj, whose foundation sent the air ambulance that collected Navalny in Russia's far east, told journalists outside the Charite hospital in Berlin where Navalny was admitted for treatment.

"We got a very clear message from the doctors that if there had not been an emergency landing in Omsk, he would have died," Bizilj said, adding that it would be up to doctors and Navalny's family to provide further information on his condition.

Kremlin
Germany
Russia

