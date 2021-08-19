Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul: Report

'Afghan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul'

Reuters
  • Aug 19 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 20:49 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

An Afghan national team footballer died in a fall from the US plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.

Crowds of people seeking to flee Afghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.

